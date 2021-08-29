Georgia vs. Clemson odds heading into game week

College Football Playoff implications are on the line in Week 1 as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte on Saturday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels did not see the field till making his Bulldogs debut in the seventh game of the season, and the offense looked significantly better when he took over with four straight wins to close out the year. Kirby Smart’s defense should be among the best in the country with defensive line as the strength heading into 2021.

Clemson’s defensive line is among the few units that can compare to Georgia’s front, so both quarterback should be on high alert. Trevor Lawrence is playing in the NFL, and DJ Uiagalelei will take his spot for the Tigers after making a pair of starts in 2020. He played well in both games and should have some elite playmakers to go to including Justyn Ross, whose career had been in jeopardy with a spinal injury and missed all of last season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -3

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Clemson -160, Georgia +140

Key Injuries

Georgia Bulldogs

WR Dominick Blaylock is out with a knee injury.

OL Warren Ericson is questionable with a hand injury.

WR Arik Gilbert is questionable due to a personal matter.

RB Kenny McIntosh is questionable with an arm injury.

WR George Pickens is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

DB Tykee Smith is doubtful with a foot injury.

TE Darnell Washington is doubtful with a foot injury.

Clemson Tigers

CB Fred Davis II is questionable with a possible suspension.

WR Joseph Ngata is questionable with a hamstring injury.

WR Justyn Ross is probable with a neck injury.

QB Taisun Phommachanh is probable with an Achilles injury.

OL John Williams is out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

WR Brannon Spector is questionable with a shoulder injury.

DT DeMonte Capehart is questionable with a knee injury.

