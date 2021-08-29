Miami (FL) vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

Two of the biggest brands in college football will meet in Week 1 as the Miami Hurricanes face the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King tore his ACL in the regular season finale in 2020 and made a full recovery to be healthy enough to play the season opener on Saturday. He will need to play the game of his career for the Hurricanes to pull off an upset in this spot. Defensively, Miami’s strength is on the defensive line and if they can get to quarterback Mac Jones, that’s going to be their best shot at staying in this game.

Alabama loses a ton from last season’s championship roster especially on offense, but there is no such thing as a rebuild for this program. Bryce Young will make his first start, and John Metchie III is likely to be the breakout star of this wide receiver group after being overshadowed by DeVonta Smith last season. This group of linebackers is the best in the country, and the Crimson Tide should not be worried despite the number of players who have left for the NFL.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -18.5

Total: 62

Moneyline: Alabama -1000, Miami (FL) +650

Key Injuries

Miami Hurricanes

QB D’Eriq King is probable with a knee injury.

RB Donald Chaney Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Alabama Crimson Tide

WR John Metchie III is questionable with an ankle injury.

TE Kendall Randolph is questionable with a knee injury.

DL LaBryan Ray is questionable with a groin injury.

