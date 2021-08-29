Who is Tyron Woodley, why is he fighting Jake Paul

On Sunday night in Cleveland former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take on Youtube star Jake Paul in a boxing match. And while Paul has over 20 million subscribers on the video platform, you might not know much about Woodley.

Here’s a brief overview of the most accomplished combat athlete Paul has faced in his three-fight boxing career.

Woodley finished his MMA career with a 19-7-1 record, with four of those losses happening in his last four fights. The 39-year-old won the UFC welterweight championship with a first-round KO of Robbie Lawler on July 30th, 2016.

From there the St. Louis native would defend the belt four more times, with a draw against Stephen Thompson, and then wins over Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till.

On March 2nd, 2019 Woodley lost to current UFC champ Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in a fairly-judged bout. But since he fell off he really fell off, losing to Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and then Vicente Luque in March of 2021 before not having his contract renewed by Dana White and the UFC.

Woodley checked in at 189.5 pounds for his bout with Paul, which is 20 more than he competed at as a welterweight champion. Is that just because he didn’t need a weight cut against the bigger Paul (190 lbs.), or is it a lack of conditioning? We’ll all find out Sunday night.