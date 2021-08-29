Temple vs. Rutgers odds heading into game week

Year two of the second Greg Schiano era in Piscataway, NJ, is underway as his Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open the 2021 college football season with a visit from a nearby rival in the Temple Owls. The non-conference matchup will kick off at SHI Stadium on Thursday, September 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Bringing Schiano back for a second go-around with the program, Rutgers showed an actual pulse during their conference-only schedule in 2020, winning their first Big Ten game in three seasons to finish the year with a 3-6 record. The highlight came in a near upset of Michigan where they took the Wolverines to three overtimes. Commanding the controls in the opener will be quarterback Noah Vedral, who threw for 1,253 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his first season with the program last year.

Meanwhile, Temple took a major step back in year two of Rod Carey’s tenure in Philadelphia last season. The Owls finished 1-6 in the COVID-19 affected season, averaging just 19.9 points per contest with their lone victory coming against equally hapless USF by two points. Carey will turn to Georgia transfer QB D’Wan Mathis to guide his offense this fall, beginning against Rutgers.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Rutgers -14

Total: 51

Moneyline: Temple +410, Rutgers -575

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Rutgers -13

Opening Total: 49

Key Injuries

Temple

RB Iverson Clement for Temple is Questionable for personal reasons.

Rutgers

N/A

