USF vs. NC State odds heading into game week

NC State opens the season as huge favorites against the visiting Bulls.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolfpack will be the first ACC team to kick off its respective 2021 campaign and will do so when welcoming the USF Bulls to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, to open the year. The game is set for Thursday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

NC State was one of the few teams from around the country that got to play close to a full schedule during the pandemic-affected 2020 season, finishing with a respectable 8-4 record that ended with a two-point loss to Kentucky in the Gator Bowl. Averaging 30.4 points per game, the Wolfpack held their own even with starting quarterback Devin Leary going down with a fractured fibula midseason. Leary is now back and healthy and prepared to lead a program hoping to break into the upper echelon of the ACC standings.

Meanwhile, USF is looking to “unofficially” begin the Jeff Scott era after a 2020 season that can effectively be tossed out the window. Week-to-week lineup changes due to COVID-19, a revolving door at quarterback, and the usual growing pains of a first-year staff doomed the Bulls to a 1-8 record where their only victory came against The Citadel in the season-opener. With a normal offseason, a host of transfers set to make immediate impacts, and a solidified starting QB in Cade Fortin taking reigns in Raleigh on Thursday, the Bulls are hoping to take a step forward as a program this fall.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -18
Total: 60
Moneyline: USF +600, NC State -900

Line Movement

Opening Spread: NC State -17.5
Opening Total: 61

Key Injuries

USF

WR Christian Helms is out 6-8 weeks with a foot injury.
RB K’Wan Powell is Out for the season with a knee injury.

NC State

RB Markese Stepp is Probable with a foot injury.
TE Thomas Fidone II is Out indefinitely with a knee injury.
LB Will Honas is Out for the season with a knee injury.

