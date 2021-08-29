Bowling Green vs. Tennessee odds heading into game week

A new era of Tennessee Volunteers football will begin once again with new head coach Josh Heupel set to make his debut when the Vols open the season in Knoxville versus the Bowling Green Falcons. The season opener at Neyland Stadium is set for Thursday, September 2 and will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Where can we possibly begin with Tennessee other than the usual disaster that befalls the program every three years or so. After a listless 3-7 campaign during the pandemic ravaged 2020 season, UT fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt for cause after an internal investigation buyout revealed recruiting violations committed by the staff thus giving the school cover to avoid paying Pruitt a ridiculous buyout .

Following the exit of athletic director Phillip Fulmer, new AD Danny White from UCF brought Josh Heupel with him to run things in Knoxville. Heading into the opener, the anemic UT offense still has an ongoing QB competition and will have returnee Harrison Bailey, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker, and Michigan transfer Joe Milton to choose from.

At 0-5 under head coach Scott Loeffler in 2020, Bowling Green ranked near the bottom of the country in several metrics. The Falcons finished with the second-worst overall SP+ ranking in the nation at 126 and had an abysmal average losing margin of 34.6 points per game. Truly a hopeless situation for BG heading into 2021.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -33.5

Total: 58

Moneyline: N/A

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Tennessee -33

Opening Total: 58.5

Key Injuries

Bowling Green

RB Trevon Raymore for is out for the season with a knee injury

Tennessee

WR Zelus Jones Jr. is Probable with a hamstring injury.

WR Jimmy Calloway is Probable with an undiclosed injury.

