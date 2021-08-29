T.Y. Hilton expected to be out multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be out multiple weeks, according to Stephen Holder and Zak Keefer of The Athletic. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up by reporting Hilton is dealing with an upper back/neck injury.

There has been no timeline given for when Hilton could be ready to return to the lineup, though it is not expected to be a season-ending ailment. Still, this is a tough blow to the passing game close to the start of the regular season as Carson Wentz attempts to be healthy enough to play Week 1 with his new team.

Hilton went down with an injury during Wednesday’s practice last week but returned later in the practice.

Hilton is heading into his 10th NFL season, all with the same franchise, though he has seen his numbers dip a bit the past few seasons for a few reasons including injury and a lack of elite talent at the quarterback position. In 15 games in 2020, he caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

There is not a ton of proven wide receiver talent behind Hilton, though Michael Pittman Jr. is in a great position for a breakout season in his second year in the NFL. Zach Pascal will be leaned on more at the wide receiver position along with Paris Campbell and others.