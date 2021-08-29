Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott “good to go” for Week 1

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott is “good to go” for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to his interview on the pregame show.

Prescott has gotten several MRIs on his shoulder and ankle this offseason, raising concerns about his availability for the season opener. The Cowboys consistently said there’s no reason for concern with his tests, but they did not say Prescott was fully healthy. Jones has cleared all doubts.

The Cowboys are slight favorites over Washington Football Team to win the NFC East at +150, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Prescott is low on the list at +1800 to win NFL MVP, but he’s the favorite for Comeback Player of the Year at +210.

Last season, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns in five games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. With him back in the lineup, the Cowboys are expected to have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.