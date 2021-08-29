Max Verstappen wins shortest race in F1 history due to bad weather

History was made at the Belgian Grand Prix Sunday and it had nothing to do with the racers.

Max Verstappen was declared the official winner of the Belgian Grand Prix when the race was stopped after two laps due to bad weather. According to F1, the top 10 racers will take half points from the race.

The Belgian Grand Prix is typically 44 laps, but disastrous weather conditions forced officials to call the race after just two rounds. This is Verstappen’s sixth win of the 2021 Formula One championship.

It’s been a tight competition this year between him and Lewis Hamilton, the reigning Formula One champion. Hamilton entered Sunday’s race with an eight-point lead on Verstappen atop the leaderboard. Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas, and Sergio Perez followed in a distance third through fifth.

Next weekend, the circuit is headed to Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Prix. This is the first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985.