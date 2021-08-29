How the public is betting Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

YouTube personality Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley step into the ring Sunday evening in Cleveland for a cruiserweight bout. The PPV event is scheduled to air on Showtime and via live stream on FITE.tv. The card gets underway at 8 p.m. and the main event is expected to get going sometime in the 11 p.m. hour.

Paul is the favorite in what will be his fourth career professional fight. DraftKings Sportsbook has him currently listed at -190, which is a slight move from the -185 he was at earlier this week. Woodley is currently a +155 underdog, but the betting public is backing him at DKSB. Woodley has received 67% of the handle and 86% of the bets heading into fight night.

Woodley has never fought a boxing match in his career, but does have an extensive mixed martial arts career in which he was a noted striker during his prime. Woodley has a career MMA record of 19-7-1 and at one point was the welterweight champion in UFC. He won the welterweight title in July 2016, knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round at UFC 201. He had a draw in his first title defense but then won three straight defenses. He is 0-4 in his most recent bouts, which began with a title loss to Kamara Usman.

Paul has three professional boxing matches to his credit, with KOs or TKOs in all three. He opened his pro career with a first round TKO of YouTube personality AnEsonGib. He then knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout. Most recently in April he secured a first-round TKO of MMA fighter Ben Askren.

