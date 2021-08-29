Colts QB Carson Wentz to return to full team practice on Monday

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Sunday that quarterback Carson Wentz will participate in full team practice on Monday. This comes as good news for a Colts team that had been bitten by the injury bug throughout training camp.

Wentz initially injured his foot at the beginning of the month and had surgery shortly afterwards, where it was believed he’d be out 5-12 weeks. Backup Colts quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger battled throughout the preseason for the Week 1 starting job in his absence, a competition that was seemingly settled when Ehlinger went down with a sprained knee during Friday’s preseason finale vs. the Lions.

Meanwhile, the former No. 2 overall pick out of North Dakota State did return earlier than expected, participating in non-contact drills last week. It remains unclear whether he’ll be fully 100% for the team’s regular season opener for the Seattle Seahawks on September 12 but all signs point to the one-time MVP candidate being good to go early in the season.