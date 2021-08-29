Kylian Mbappe brace highlights Paris Saint-Germain’s win amid Real Madrid transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe continues to show why he’s in demand at the world’s biggest clubs. The French star scored both goals in PSG’s 2-0 win over Reims to go to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The star’s first goal came in atypical fashion with a header off Angel di Maria’s service.

Mbappe’s second goal was a typical score, with the forward using his pace to get past his defender and hit the ball home. Achraf Hakimi, one of PSG’s big transfers during the summer window, delivered a perfect ball to set up Mbappe for the finish.

This performance comes after a series of back-and-forth discussions between Real Madrid and PSG regarding Mbappe’s transfer. The star expressed his desire to join Real Madrid after his PSG contract ends this year and the French club would like to get something back for him before he leaves for free.

However, PSG has rejected two bids from Real Madrid already as the transfer deadline looms. With Lionel Messi in the fold, the French club has arguably the most explosive trio in the world with Mbappe and Neymar alongside the Argentina legend. It’s unclear why Mbappe wants to leave PSG ahead of what is sure to be a historic season, but the desire to join the world’s most iconic and successful club appears strong.

Everything is still in PSG’s hands. The club can stay put for another couple days and wait for the summer transfer window to end. Perhaps they feel Mbappe will warm up to the idea of playing with Messi and Neymar long-term once the trio gets games together.

Real Madrid wanted a deal done before Mbappe stepped on the field Sunday, but that didn’t happen. The Spanish giants can always re-engage with PSG during the winter transfer window but that gives both Mbappe and the French club more time together, which hurts Madrid’s chances of signing the young superstar.