Patrick Cantlay wins wild playoff over Bryson DeChambeau to win BMW Championship

The second round of the FedExCup Playoffs had to go to a playoff and it was a wild one. Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole.

By David Fucillo
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States lines up a putt as Patrick Cantlay of the United States looks on during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

You have got to be kidding me. Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship on Sunday, outlasting Bryson DeChambeau over six playoff holes! The pair ended regulation tied and after a dramatic back-and-forth, Cantlay secured the win with a birdie on the sixth playoff hole.

DeChambeau looked like he was going to roll to victory in the regulation, and then at times in the playoff. He shot a career-low 60 in the second round to take the lead and was in first or second for most of the rest of the tournament. He and Cantlay went back and forth on the final day, even both bogeying on the 17th hole to force the playoff.

With the win, Cantlay takes home $1,710,000 out of the $9.5 million prize pool. More importantly, he moves into the No. 1 spot in the FedExCup Playoffs heading into next weekend’s TOUR Championship. The winner of that tournament takes home a $15 million first prize. The tournament uses a handicap system that gives the No. 1 player an edge over No. 2, who has an edge over No. 3, and so forth. The projected top five heading into the TOUR Championship are Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith.

A week ago, Cantlay and DeChambeau were both installed at +2500 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jon Rahm opened as the tournament favorite and he finished tied for ninth.

