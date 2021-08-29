Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley results: Live updates of the undercard, main event

Boxing is in the spotlight Sunday evening, or at least some mix of pro and celebrity boxing. Jake Paul faces off against Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight bout set to air on Showtime and stream on FITE.tv. The event gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the Paul-Woodley main event getting started around 11 p.m.

Below is a full rundown of the card with odds as the event gets started. We’ll update with results and which odds pay off for winner, total rounds, and fight outcome at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul vs. Woodley full card results and odds

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Result: TBD

Paul: -195

Woodley: +160

Total rounds: 3.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Paul by decision: +800

Paul by stoppage: -150

Draw: +2000

Woodley by decision: +1600

Woodley by stoppage: +175

Co-event: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, for Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles

Result: TBD

Serrano: -2000

Mercado: +1000

Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Serrano by decision: +150

Serrano by stoppage: -170

Draw: +2500

Mercado by decision: +1600

Mercado by stoppage: +1800

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight

Result: TBD

Dubois: -2500

Cusumano: +1100

Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Dubois by decision: +900

Dubois by stoppage: -2000

Draw: +3500

Cusumano by decision: +2800

Cusumano by stoppage: +1400

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love, welterweight

Result: TBD

Love: +170

Baranchyk: -210

Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +105)

Love by decision: +400

Love by stoppage: +400

Draw: +1600

Baranchyk by decision: +200

Baranchyk by stoppage: +160

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight

Result: TBD

Fury: -1400

Taylor: +800

Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -140, Under +115)

Fury by decision: +400

Fury by stoppage: -400

Draw: +1800

Taylor by decision: +1600

Taylor by stoppage: +1400

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, middleweight

Result: Conwell over Rubio, 3rd round TKO

Conwell: -3000

Rubio: +1100

Total rounds: 5.5 ( Over -105 , Under -115)

Conwell by decision: +240

Conwell by stoppage: -300

Draw: +3500

Rubio by decision: +2800

Rubio by stoppage: +1400

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.