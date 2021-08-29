Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley results: Live updates of the undercard, main event

Boxing is in the spotlight Sunday evening, or at least some mix of pro and celebrity boxing. Jake Paul faces off against Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight bout set to air on Showtime and stream on FITE.tv. The event gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the Paul-Woodley main event getting started around 11 p.m.
Below is a full rundown of the card with odds as the event gets started. We’ll update with results and which odds pay off for winner, total rounds, and fight outcome at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul vs. Woodley full card results and odds
Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight
Result: TBD
Paul: -195
Woodley: +160
Total rounds: 3.5 (Over -115, Under -105)
Paul by decision: +800
Paul by stoppage: -150
Draw: +2000
Woodley by decision: +1600
Woodley by stoppage: +175
Co-event: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, for Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles
Result: TBD
Serrano: -2000
Mercado: +1000
Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -105, Under -115)
Serrano by decision: +150
Serrano by stoppage: -170
Draw: +2500
Mercado by decision: +1600
Mercado by stoppage: +1800
Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight
Result: TBD
Dubois: -2500
Cusumano: +1100
Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -130, Under +110)
Dubois by decision: +900
Dubois by stoppage: -2000
Draw: +3500
Cusumano by decision: +2800
Cusumano by stoppage: +1400
Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love, welterweight
Result: TBD
Love: +170
Baranchyk: -210
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +105)
Love by decision: +400
Love by stoppage: +400
Draw: +1600
Baranchyk by decision: +200
Baranchyk by stoppage: +160
Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight
Result: TBD
Fury: -1400
Taylor: +800
Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -140, Under +115)
Fury by decision: +400
Fury by stoppage: -400
Draw: +1800
Taylor by decision: +1600
Taylor by stoppage: +1400
Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, middleweight
Result: Conwell over Rubio, 3rd round TKO
With a third-round stoppage of Juan Carlos Rubio tonight in Cleveland, @CharlesConwell defeats his third unbeaten foe in his last four fights. #boxing #ConwellRubio #PaulWoodley @DiBellaEnt @SplitTBoxing @WBCBoxing @IBFUSBAboxing @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/5ZKsuFzXug— Lou DiBella (@loudibella) August 29, 2021
Conwell: -3000
Rubio: +1100
Total rounds: 5.5 (
Over -105, Under -115) Conwell by decision: +240
Conwell by stoppage: -300
Draw: +3500 Rubio by decision: +2800 Rubio by stoppage: +1400
