Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley results: Live updates of the undercard, main event

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off Sunday evening. We break down the odds and provide live updates throughout the evening for the undercard and main event.

By David Fucillo Updated
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off during the weigh in event at the State Theater prior to their August 29 fight on August 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Boxing is in the spotlight Sunday evening, or at least some mix of pro and celebrity boxing. Jake Paul faces off against Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight bout set to air on Showtime and stream on FITE.tv. The event gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the Paul-Woodley main event getting started around 11 p.m.

Below is a full rundown of the card with odds as the event gets started. We’ll update with results and which odds pay off for winner, total rounds, and fight outcome at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul vs. Woodley full card results and odds

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Result: TBD

Paul: -195
Woodley: +160
Total rounds: 3.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Paul by decision: +800
Paul by stoppage: -150
Draw: +2000
Woodley by decision: +1600
Woodley by stoppage: +175

Co-event: Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, for Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles

Result: TBD

Serrano: -2000
Mercado: +1000
Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Serrano by decision: +150
Serrano by stoppage: -170
Draw: +2500
Mercado by decision: +1600
Mercado by stoppage: +1800

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano, heavyweight

Result: TBD

Dubois: -2500
Cusumano: +1100
Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -130, Under +110)

Dubois by decision: +900
Dubois by stoppage: -2000
Draw: +3500
Cusumano by decision: +2800
Cusumano by stoppage: +1400

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love, welterweight

Result: TBD

Love: +170
Baranchyk: -210
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -130, Under +105)

Love by decision: +400
Love by stoppage: +400
Draw: +1600
Baranchyk by decision: +200
Baranchyk by stoppage: +160

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor, cruiserweight

Result: TBD

Fury: -1400
Taylor: +800
Total rounds: 1.5 (Over -140, Under +115)

Fury by decision: +400
Fury by stoppage: -400
Draw: +1800
Taylor by decision: +1600
Taylor by stoppage: +1400

Charles Conwell vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, middleweight

Result: Conwell over Rubio, 3rd round TKO

Conwell: -3000
Rubio: +1100
Total rounds: 5.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Conwell by decision: +240
Conwell by stoppage: -300
Draw: +3500
Rubio by decision: +2800
Rubio by stoppage: +1400

