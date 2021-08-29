Full list of golfers who advance to the 2021 TOUR Championship

The PGA Tour is headed into the final week of the 2020-21 regular season. Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship on Sunday in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau and finds himself in the driver’s seat for a shot at $15 million at the season-ending TOUR Championship.

The TOUR Championship closes out a three-tournament stretch that covers the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 125 golfers in FedExCup points took part in The Northern Trust and the top 70 after that tournament played in this past weekend’s BMW Championship. The top 30 in points following that tournament advance to the TOUR Championship.

Below is a list of the projected field. The PGA Tour will finalize the official rankings, but they offer this projection in the meantime. Cantlay moved into the No. 1 spot with his win and DeChambeau climbed to No. 9 following the playoff loss. Tony Finau, who won The Northern Trust, dropped one spot to No. 2.

The rankings are of note because they are used to set up the handicap system that opens the tournament. Last year, the top seed started the TOUR Championship at 10 under par, the No. 2 seed started at 8 under par. This went all the way down to Nos. 26-30 starting at even par. We’ll provide a rundown of the handicaps once they are finalized, but in the meantime, here are the top 30 golfers teeing off at the TOUR Championship later this week.