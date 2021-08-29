 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of golfers who advance to the 2021 TOUR Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to the final tournament of the 2021 season. We break down who is eligible.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Cantlay of the United States celebrates his birdie on the 18th green, the sixth playoff hole, on his way to defeating Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed into the final week of the 2020-21 regular season. Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship on Sunday in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau and finds himself in the driver’s seat for a shot at $15 million at the season-ending TOUR Championship.

The TOUR Championship closes out a three-tournament stretch that covers the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 125 golfers in FedExCup points took part in The Northern Trust and the top 70 after that tournament played in this past weekend’s BMW Championship. The top 30 in points following that tournament advance to the TOUR Championship.

Below is a list of the projected field. The PGA Tour will finalize the official rankings, but they offer this projection in the meantime. Cantlay moved into the No. 1 spot with his win and DeChambeau climbed to No. 9 following the playoff loss. Tony Finau, who won The Northern Trust, dropped one spot to No. 2.

The rankings are of note because they are used to set up the handicap system that opens the tournament. Last year, the top seed started the TOUR Championship at 10 under par, the No. 2 seed started at 8 under par. This went all the way down to Nos. 26-30 starting at even par. We’ll provide a rundown of the handicaps once they are finalized, but in the meantime, here are the top 30 golfers teeing off at the TOUR Championship later this week.

  1. Patrick Cantlay
  2. Tony Finau
  3. Bryson DeChambeau
  4. Jon Rahm
  5. Cameron Smith
  6. Justin Thomas
  7. Harris English
  8. Abraham Ancer
  9. Jordan Spieth
  10. Sam Burns
  11. Collin Morikawa
  12. Sungjae Im
  13. Viktor Hovland
  14. Louis Oosthuizen
  15. Dustin Johnson
  16. Rory McIlroy
  17. Xander Schauffele
  18. Jason Kokrak
  19. Kevin Na
  20. Brooks Koepka
  21. Corey Conners
  22. Hideki Matsuyama
  23. Stewart Cink
  24. Joaquin Niemann
  25. Scottie Scheffler
  26. Daniel Berger
  27. Erik van Rooyen
  28. Sergio Garcia
  29. Billy Horschel
  30. Patrick Reed

