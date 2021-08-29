 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley results: Live round-by-round updates

We’re going round by round and blow by blow as Jake Paul looks to go 4-0 against non-boxers in boxing. Tyron Woodley wants to shut him up, and cash a check.

By Collin Sherwin
Jake Paul poses during the weigh in event at the State Theater prior to his August 29 fight against Tyron Woodley on August 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The latest in social media star vs. MMA fighter boxing is tonight in Cleveland, as Youtube’s Jake Paul takes on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul stands as a -180 favorite over Woodley at DraftKings Sportsbook, who is a +145 underdog. Paul’s 3-0 record comes against a fellow Youtuber, a former NBA player, and a former MMA fighter in Ben Askren who he outweighed by about 20 pounds in the ring. Woodley is 19-7-1 in MMA, but has never been in a professional boxing bout before.

We’ll be following along here with round-by-round updates from the fight, and we’ll score it at home as well. We got the Pacquiao-Ugas fight the same as the judges did, so let’s see if those skills translate to celebrity boxing. Here are odds for various fight outcomes:

Paul by decision: +800
Paul by stoppage: -150
Draw: +2000
Woodley by decision: +1600
Woodley by stoppage: +175

Paul vs. Woodley live results

