Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley results: Live round-by-round updates

The latest in social media star vs. MMA fighter boxing is tonight in Cleveland, as Youtube’s Jake Paul takes on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul stands as a -180 favorite over Woodley at DraftKings Sportsbook, who is a +145 underdog. Paul’s 3-0 record comes against a fellow Youtuber, a former NBA player, and a former MMA fighter in Ben Askren who he outweighed by about 20 pounds in the ring. Woodley is 19-7-1 in MMA, but has never been in a professional boxing bout before.

We’ll be following along here with round-by-round updates from the fight, and we’ll score it at home as well. We got the Pacquiao-Ugas fight the same as the judges did, so let’s see if those skills translate to celebrity boxing. Here are odds for various fight outcomes:

Paul by decision: +800

Paul by stoppage: -150

Draw: +2000

Woodley by decision: +1600

Woodley by stoppage: +175

Paul vs. Woodley live results

