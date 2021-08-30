Updated odds for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at completion of regular-season

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially a wrap, as the playoffs are set to kick off with the Cookout Southern 500 race at Darlington. The Cup Series Playoffs field is set with 16 drivers, each of whom will compete to advance to the Round of 12.

At the wrap of the regular season, Kyle Larson is the favorite to take home the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +240. He’s followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., with odds at +550, +650 and +700, respectively. Ryan Blaney secured his second consecutive and third overall win of the season this weekend at the Cple Zerp Sugar 400 race in Daytona. His odds to win sit at +900 despite ranking second in FexEdCup points for the year.

Here are the official updated odds to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the completion of the regular season over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds at close of regular season Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Larson +240 Chase Elliott +550 Kyle Busch +650 Martin Truex Jr. +700 Denny Hamlin +750 Ryan Blaney +900 Joey Logano +1200 William Byron +1200 Kevin Harvick +1500 Brad Keselowski +1500 Alex Bowman +1500 Christopher Bell +2800 Kurt Busch +3000 Aric Almirola +6000 Tyler Reddick +6000 Michael McDowell +15000

