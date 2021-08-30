 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Updated odds for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at completion of regular-season

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series after the completion of the NASCAR regular season.

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 UniFirst Chevrolet, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is officially a wrap, as the playoffs are set to kick off with the Cookout Southern 500 race at Darlington. The Cup Series Playoffs field is set with 16 drivers, each of whom will compete to advance to the Round of 12.

At the wrap of the regular season, Kyle Larson is the favorite to take home the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +240. He’s followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., with odds at +550, +650 and +700, respectively. Ryan Blaney secured his second consecutive and third overall win of the season this weekend at the Cple Zerp Sugar 400 race in Daytona. His odds to win sit at +900 despite ranking second in FexEdCup points for the year.

Here are the official updated odds to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at the completion of the regular season over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship odds at close of regular season

Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +240
Chase Elliott +550
Kyle Busch +650
Martin Truex Jr. +700
Denny Hamlin +750
Ryan Blaney +900
Joey Logano +1200
William Byron +1200
Kevin Harvick +1500
Brad Keselowski +1500
Alex Bowman +1500
Christopher Bell +2800
Kurt Busch +3000
Aric Almirola +6000
Tyler Reddick +6000
Michael McDowell +15000

