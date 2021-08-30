Penn State vs. Wisconsin odds heading into game week

After one of the strangest seasons in program history, the Penn State Nittany Lions look to right the ship against Big Ten colleagues the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4 at noon ET on FOX.

A year ago, Penn State lost its first five games in a row despite entering the season ranked No. 8 in the nation, a stretch that brought considerable negative attention to head coach James Franklin. But after a double-digit victory over the Michigan Wolverines, the Nittany Lions found a way to run the table, finishing 2020 with four consecutive wins and restoring some faith in the program’s direction. Now the No. 19 team in the country, Penn State begins the new season with a fellow ranked opponent in No. 12 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s offense returns Graham Mertz, once a top quarterback recruit, and features a veteran offensive line. Meanwhile, the receiving corps brings back its top targets as well, as tight end Jack Ferguson, wideout Jake Dunn, and several upperclassmen will suit up for the Badgers again in 2021. The defense too has its share of key seniors back, specifically linebacker Jack Sanborn and Scott Nelson.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -4.5

Total: 50

Moneyline: Penn State +175, Wisconsin -210

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Wisconsin -4.5

Opening Total: 53.5

Key Injuries

Penn State

LB Charlie Katshir is Questionable with an undisclosed injury

Wisconsin

WR Danny Davis III is Probable with a concussion

WR Kendric Pryor is Questionable with a concussion

RB Jalen Berger is Questionable with a leg injury

OL Joe Tippmann is Questionable with an arm injury

CB All Ashford is out for the season with an arm injury

TE Cole Dakovich is Out for the season with a leg injury

