Louisville vs. Ole Miss odds heading into game week

One final game will put an end to college football’s opening weekend as the Louisville Cardinals face the Ole Miss Rebels at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 6th at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield made for some awkward moments as he flirted with other programs following last season, but it’s unlikely that will have much of an impact with the players on the field. Malik Cunningham will be the quarterback once again for the Cardinals, which should be in the mix for a bowl game in 2021.

Ole Miss is going to score a ton and if Lane Kiffin could figure out a way for the Rebels to play just average defense, this could be a very dangerous team. With Matt Corral at quarterback, this should be one of the most entertaining teams to watch all season long with an offense that is returning a lot of its starters from last season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -9.5

Total: 75.5

Moneyline: Louisville +280, Ole Miss -365

Key Injuries

Cardinals

Louisville does not have any reported injuries on their roster.

Rebels

WR Bralon Brown is out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.