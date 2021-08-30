LSU vs. UCLA odds heading into game week

One team will get their regular season underway while the other already has a game under their belt as LSU Tigers face the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, September 4th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

LSU followed up a nearly flawless national championship season with a .500 record in 2020, and the Tigers are the biggest wild card in college football heading into the season. They could land anywhere from borderline bowl team to borderline national title contenders. Max Johnson will be the unquestioned starting quarterback with Myles Brennan out for most if not all of this season. The Tigers were a disaster defensive under Bo Pelini in 2020, so that will need to improve tremendously with Daronte Jones in charge of this unit, and it starts with a tough matchup right away.

UCLA is one of three Power 5 teams that saw the field during Week 0 and blew out the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors. The Bruins were in for a great day in the running game against a pretty bad run defense, and Michigan Wolverines transfer back Zach Charbonnet ran wild in limited work. Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed just 50% of his passes, so that will need to be much better against what should be a much-improved LSU defense.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -3.5

Total: 67

Moneyline: LSU -160, UCLA +140

Key Injuries

LSU Tigers

QB Myles Brennan is out indefinitely with an arm injury.

RB Tyrion Davis-Prince is questionable with a calf injury.

RB John Emery Jr. is probable with an undisclosed injury.

DE Glen Logan is out indefinitely with a foot injury.

UCLA Bruins

WR Delon Hurt is out indefinitely due to a suspension.

C Sam Marrazzo is questionable with a leg injury.

