Duke vs. Charlotte odds heading into game week

It’s ACC vs. Conference-USA to kickstart the college football season in the state of North Carolina as the Duke Blue Devils will travel south to Jerry Richardson Stadium to meet the Charlotte 49ers. The game will take place on Friday, September 3 and will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The David Cutcliffe era in Durham may be reaching its conclusion this season as the Blue Devils have trended down over the past few seasons. The Blue Devils weren’t competitive throughout a rough 2-9 campaign in 2020, one in which they led the nation in turnovers.

Charlotte is entering year three of the Will Healy era and are simply looking forward to the sweet comfort of consistency. The 49ers had a start-stop 2020 season due to COVID and ultimately finished the year with a 2-4 record.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Duke -6.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: Duke -240, Charlotte +195

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Duke -7

Opening Total: 59

Key Injuries

Duke Blue Devils

No injuries to report

Charlotte 49ers

No injuries to report

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.