Michigan State vs. Northwestern odds heading into game week

We’ll be treated to some big, bouldering Big Ten action in Evanston, IL, for Week 1 when the Michigan State Spartans hit the road to meet the Northwestern Wildcats. The game will take place on Friday, September 3 and will kick off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Michigan State had to weather the storm last year with the double whammy of a late-arriving new coaching staff led by Mel Tucker and the pandemic. As a result, they struggled to a 2-5 record in the abbreviated season. Temple transfer Anthony Russo is projected to lead the Spartans into the new year.

Northwestern’s 2020 was a success as they clinched their second Big Ten West division title in three years and ended the season 7-2 overall. The Wildcats will have to replace a lot of key players from that team but brings back projected first-round DB Brandon Joseph to lead the defense.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Northwestern -3

Total: 45

Moneyline: Michigan State +135, Northwestern -155

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Northwestern -6

Opening Total: 45

Key Injuries

Michigan State

WR Ricky White is Questionable for an undisclosed injury

DT Jacob Slade is Questionable with a hand injury

TE Adam Berghorst is Questionable with a knee injury

Northwestern

RB Cam Porter is Out for the season with a lower body injury

OL Zachary Franks is Out for the season with a lower body injury

