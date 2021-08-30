Western Michigan vs. Michigan odds heading into game week

The Michigan Wolverines are hoping to erase the awful taste of 2020 when welcoming the Western Michigan Broncos to the Big House to start a new year. The game will be held on Saturday, September 4 at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Last fall was a disaster for the Wolverines as a tepid 2-4 mark left several questions about the viability of Jim Harbaugh as the head coach. This season, the Maize and Blue will hope to take a leap forward and will do so with returning starting quarterback Cade McNamara leading the offense, and future first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson anchoring the defense at defensive end.

Tim Lester’s Western Michigan squad was in a prime position to play for a MAC Championship last season, starting the year 4-0 before dropping their final two ballgames of the schedule. Preseason All-MAC QB Kaleb Eleby will have a chance to make a name for himself this season as well as WR Skyy Moore.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -17

Total: 68

Moneyline: Western Michigan +575, Michigan -850

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Michigan -17.5

Opening Total: 66

Key Injuries

Western Michigan

TE Brett Borske is Questionable with an undisclosed injury

Michigan

No injuries to report

