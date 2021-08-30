Stanford vs. Kansas State odds heading into game week

The Allstate Kickoff Classic will pit the Pac-12 against the Big XII to open the season as the Stanford Cardinal will meet the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 at 12 p.m. ET on FS1.

After dropping their first two games of the abbreviated 2020 season, David Shaw’s Cardinal managed to end the season strong by winning their final four contests. With Davis Mills getting drafted by the Houston Texans this past spring, the program will turn to either Jack West or Tanner McKee to guide the offense this season.

COVID derailed K-State’s 2020 season as a 4-1 start gave way to a five-game losing streak to end the year. Running back Deuce Vaughn enters the season as a Maxwell Award Watch list candidate after breaking out for 642 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground in 10 games last season.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -2.5

Total: 53

Moneyline: Stanford +115, Kansas State -135

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Stanford -1

Opening Total: 52.5

Key Injuries

Stanford

WR Michael Wilson is Questionable with a foot injury

Kansas State

WR Chabastin Taylor is Probable with a knee injury

