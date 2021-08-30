Oklahoma vs. Tulane odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma Sooners and Tulane Green Wave are expected to get their seasons started in New Orleans on Saturday, September 4th, though there is plenty of uncertainty with Hurricane Ida factoring in. As of now, the game is scheduled for noon ET and can be seen on ABC, but contingency plans are being discussed for how to handle this situation.

Oklahoma will enter the season with national championship hopes on their minds, and they have a great chance of returning to the College Football Playoff after missing out last season. Spencer Rattler is a Heisman candidate, and Lincoln Riley has the best defense he’s ever had at Oklahoma thanks to Alex Grinch, who continues to show he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the country.

Tulane will relocate to Birmingham, Alabama to get their practices in as New Orleans lost power. It’s a shame the Green Wave may not be able to host a big-time program in their stadium, but we’ll see how the week plays out. Tulane could contend for a bowl game this season with plenty of returning starters on offense, which figures to be a bit more explosive under new offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Note: These odds below are based on Tulane being the home team. For now this game has been taken off the board at DK Sportsbook, and all bets will be voided and refunded if the location is moved.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -27.5

Total: 69.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -3300, Tulane +1400

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Oklahoma -22.5

Opening Total: 70

Key Injuries

Oklahoma Sooners

QB Spencer Jones is questionable with an eye injury.

RB Marcus Major is out for the season due academic ineligibility.

DL Isaiah Thomas is questionable with a possible suspension.

Tulane Green Wave

WR Duece Watts is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

