How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the August 30th episode

Monday Night Raw comes live tonight from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City as they close out an eventful month of August.

With SummerSlam now at a distance in the rearview mirror, the company looks ahead to Extreme Rules in September and the building blocks for that show will most certainly be laid out tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Last week, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was confronted by new United States Champion Damian Priest, eventually leading to a tag team match featuring Lashley and Sheamus vs. Priest and Drew McIntyre. Midway through, Lashley walked out of the match to leave Sheamus to take the loss. The “Celtic Warrior” confronted the WWE champ over this backstage, setting up a one-on-one bout between the two set for tonight’s show.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair cut her usual victory speech after claiming a championship but was interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who came out with her doll Lilly just to say “hi”. We’re seemingly barreling into a program between Flair and Bliss so we’ll see how the Queen gets incorporated into the alternate universe of “Alexa’s Playground”.

Also on Raw, Eva Marie will finally face her former protégé Doudrop in a singles match. Doudrop disassociated herself from Marie following her loss to Bliss at SummerSlam, prompting the former to attack the latter on last week’s episode of Raw.