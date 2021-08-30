West Virginia vs. Maryland odds heading into game week

A mid-Atlantic regional rivalry will open the 2021 college football season as the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

WVU had an up-and-down campaign in 2020 but were able to walk away with a positive 6-4 record in head coach Neal Brown’s second season. The Mountaineers will enter Saturday with Jarret Doege once again operate the controls at QB while Dante Stills anchors the defensive line.

Maryland is heading into year three of the Mike Locksley era and showed some promise in a 2-3 season in 2020, grabbing exciting wins over Minnesota and Penn State. The headliner is Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua, who’s looking to take a step forward in his second year as the Maryland starter.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: West Virginia -140, Maryland +120

Line Movement

Opening Spread: West Virginia -3.5

Opening Total: 54

Key Injuries

West Virginia

TE Mike O’Laughlin is Questionable with a leg injury

Maryland

RB Peny Boone is Questionable with a concussion

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.