Indiana vs. Iowa odds heading into game week

More Big Ten action is on the docket for Week 1 of the college football season as the Indiana Hoosiers travel to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City to meet the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Indiana was one of the darlings of the 2020 college football season under head coach Tom Allen as they finished 6-2 and took Ohio State to the wire. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was brilliant up until his season ended prematurely due to a torn ACL but he along with receiver Ty Fryfogle are looking to light it up once again this fall.

After dropping their first two contests of the season, Iowa bounced back by rattling off six consecutive victories to close the season. Spencer Petras emerged as the steady hand for the Hawkeyes at quarterback with Tyler Goodson as a good running back to hand off to.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -3.5

Total: 45

Moneyline: Indiana +150, Iowa -170

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Iowa -5.5

Opening Total: 48.5

Key Injuries

Indiana

QB Dexter Williams II is Out for the season with a knee injury

Iowa

No injuries to report

