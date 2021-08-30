Louisiana vs. Texas odds heading into game week

The Texas Longhorns will begin a new era in Week 1 and will do so when welcoming the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Austin for a season-opening non-conference matchup. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

After serving as the offensive coordinator of a historically great Alabama Crimson Tide offense, Steve Sarkisian takes over a Texas program that didn’t meet expectations under Tom Herman. Hudson Card has been named the starting quarterback for the Longhorns and he will have in his arsenal dynamic young running back Bijan Robinson.

Louisiana has re-emerged as a Sun Belt power over the last three years and after a season in which they won 10 games a share of the conference, were fortunate to keep rising head coach Billy Napier on board for another season. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be led by returning starting quarterback Levi Lewis.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -8

Total: 58

Moneyline: Louisiana +245, Texas -310

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Texas -10

Opening Total: 63.5

Key Injuries

Louisiana

No injuries to report

Texas

WR Troy Omeire is Questionable with a knee injury

WR Jaden Alexis is Questionable with a knee injury

