San Jose State vs. USC odds heading into game week

The L.A. Coliseum will play host to a non-conference battle within the state of California for Week 1 as the USC Trojans play host to the San Jose State Spartans. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will begin at 5 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.

The Kedon Slovis Heisman campaign will kick off for USC as he hopes to build on back-to-back successful seasons at the Trojan starting quarterback. USC is coming off a successful 5-1 campaign where they made it to the Pac-12 Championship game.

San Jose State (1-0) opened their 2021 campaign in Week 0 last Saturday with a 45-14 thrashing of FCS Southern Utah. Quarterback Nick Starkel lit it up through the air, completing 16-of-27 passes for 394 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Tyler Nevens had 91 rushing yards and a TD in the win.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -14

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: San Jose State +450, USC -630

Line Movement

Opening Spread: USC -16.5

Opening Total: 57.5

Key Injuries

San Jose State

No injuries reported

USC

TE Malcolm Epps is Questionable with a toe injury

DL Korey Foreman is Questionable with groin injury

RB Keontay Ingram is Probably with an ankle injury

LB Jordan Iosefa is Out indefinitely with a knee injury

