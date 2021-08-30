Texas Tech vs. Houston odds heading into game week

NRG Stadium will play host to a non-conference Week 1 battle between two programs in the state of Texas as the Texas Tech Red Raiders meet the Houston Cougars on the gridiron. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Texas Tech is coming off an underwhelming 4-6 season in 2020 that had some questioning Matt Wells’ viability as the head coach in Lubbock. Losing starting quarterback Alan Bowman to the transfer portal, the Red Raiders went and got former Oregon QB Tyler Shough as a grad transfer. Shough led the Ducks to the Pac-12 Championship a season ago.

Houston had an uneven season ravaged by COVID-19, waiting over a month to play their first game. The Coogs will have Clayton Tune guiding the offense when they head cross town to take on Texas Tech.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -125, Houston +105

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Opening Total: 71

Key Injuries

Texas Tech

WR Erik Ezukanma is Questionable with an arm injury

RB Sarodorick Thompson is Questionable with a shoulder injury

Houston

RB James Fullbright III is Out for the season with a knee injury

DL Chidozie Nwankwo is Out indefinitely with a suspension

