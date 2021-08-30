Oregon State vs. Purdue odds heading into game week

Pac-12/Big Ten action will be coming out you in Week 1 as the Oregon State Beavers will travel cross country to West Lafayette, IN, to face the Purdue Boilermakers. The game will be held on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Oregon State has made steady strides under head coach Jonathan Smith and even though they finished 2-5 in a pandemic ravaged 2020 season, their were still signs of progress like an upset of rival and future Pac-12 Champion Oregon. With quarterback Tristan Gebbia dealing with a hamstring injury, Colorado transfer Sam Noyer will most likely get the start for the Beavers.

The hype that surrounded the Purdue program at the start of the Jeff Brohm era has all but fizzled away as they haven’t been able to get close to the high of upsetting Ohio State in 2018. After an offseason quarterback competition, Jack Plummer will make the start for the Boilermakers against Oregon State and will have one of the best receivers in the country to throw to in David Bell.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -7

Total: 66

Moneyline: Oregon State +220, Purdue -275

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Purdue -5.5

Opening Total: 62

Key Injuries

Oregon State

QB Tristan Gebbia is Questionable with a hamstring injury

Purdue

No injuries to report

