Tracking MLB betting action for Monday, August 30

11 games dot the MLB schedule for Monday and with it comes several opportunities to cash in. Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday night’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 30

Blue Jays -1.5 (160) vs. Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have had a historically bad month of August, posting an abysmal 3-23 mark heading into this series at the Toronto Blue Jays. Of the 23 losses, only twice did the O’s come within one run. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continuing to mount a case for AL MVP, the easy play here is for the Blue Jays to win comfortably.

Braves vs. Dodgers U8.5 (+100)

This is setting up to be a good pitching duel between Dodgers starter Julio Urias and Braves starter Drew Smiley. Urias has only yielded two earned runs total in his last four starts while Smiley hasn’t yielded any more than three in each of his last seven starts. Expect this to be a low scoring affair.

Wander Franco O1.5 Total Bases (+125)

After struggling at the plate in his first month, Wander Franco is showing exactly why he was a top prospect coming out of the minors. Yesterday, he reached base for the 29th consecutive game, setting the American League consecutive games streak for players 20 years or younger. In a big showdown with Boston, expect the rookie to find his way on the basepaths multiple times.

Bailey Ober O4.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Detroit Tigers lineup are striking at out at a clip of 9.48 times a game, fourth worth in the majors. Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober is averaging 4.8 punchouts through 15 starts this year and is coming off a 7-K performance at Boston last Wednesday. He should be able to easily top 4.5 today.

