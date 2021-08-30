Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, August 30

11 games are on deck for the MLB slate on Monday with nine of the evening games open for DFS players.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, August 30.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 7:07 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,200)

Bo Bichette ($5,300)

Marcus Semien ($5,300)

At this point in the season, any matchup against the Baltimore Orioles presents a big opportunity for both opposing batters and DFS players to go off. That’s certainly the case tonight with the Toronto Blue Jays, whose team total is set at 5.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vlad Jr. has continued making his case for AL MVP over the last 10 games and has besieged Baltimore pitchers this season with 5 home runs and 13 RBIs this season. Bichette and Semien have also done well for themselves against the O’s in nine contests.

Red Sox vs. Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers ($6,100)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,800)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,300)

Boston is entering a critical four-game series with the Rays this week that will determine their viability of possibly crawling back into the AL East division race. The Red Sox will face Luis Patino, whom they hit up for four earned runs off of six hits back on August 10. Devers is coming off a two-home run outing at Cleveland yesterday while Bogaerts has terrorized Rays pitching all season with a .432 average against them. Schwarber has fit in well with the Boston lineup since arriving, collecting 12 hits and recording a .353 batting average over the last 10 games.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,300)

Manny Machado ($4,800)

Wil Myers ($3,400)

The Padres have been in a bit of a rut as of late but will get an opportunity to right the ship against last place Arizona, who will have Tyler Gilbert on the hill for tonight. Gilbert did pitch a complete-game shutout against San Diego a few weeks back but has been touched for 12 hits and six earned runs in his previous two starts. Tatis and Machado have combined for eight homers and 21 RBI against the D-Backs this season while Myers has been the team’s most reliable hitter over the last 10 games, batting .333 with two dingers and four RBI.