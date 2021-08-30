UTSA vs. Illinois odds heading into game week

The Illinois Fighting Illini opened the Bret Beliema era with a victory in Week 0 and will look to make it two when welcoming the UTSA Roadrunners to Champaign. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois (1-0) is coming off a 30-22 victory over Nebraska last Saturday, one in which they entered as seven-point underdogs. Starting quarterback Brandon Peters got knocked out of the game early, paving the way for Arthur Sitkowski to come in and complete 12-of-15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Illini offense also got help from defense and special teams, who managed a scoop-n-score touchdown and a safety in the win.

UTSA (0-0) is a program that’s trending up under head coach Jeff Traylor, who led the Roadrunners to a 7-5 mark in his first season last year. The team will be powered by dynamic running back Sincere McCormick, who earned freshman All-American status last season by rushing for 983 yards and eight touchdowns.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Illinois -5.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: UTSA +180, Illinois -220

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Illinois -6.5

Opening Total: 54

Key Injuries

UTSA

No injuries to report

Illinois

WR Marquez Beason is Questionable with a hamstring

DL Jamal Woods is Questionable with a foot

QB Brandon Peters is Questionable with a shoulder injury (left last game)

LB Calvin Hart Jr. is Questionable with a leg injury (left last game)

WR Brian Hightower is Questionable with an undisclosed injury

WR Jafar Armstrong is Questionable with an undisclosed injury

DL Roderick Perry II is Questionable with an undisclosed injury

