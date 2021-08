Best daily NFL podcast featuring former player and current CBS broadcaster Ross Tucker (@rosstuckerNFL) breaking down everything YOU need to know in 30 minutes or less.

Weekly guests include former Packers exec Andrew Brandt, NFL Films legend Greg Cosell, and many others PLUS Tucker will break down press box food and “daddy sodas” like only he can!

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / TuneIn / Stitcher / RSS