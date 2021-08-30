Florida Atlantic vs. Florida odds heading into game week

A non-conference Sunshine State showdown is set for under the lights at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, as the No. 13 Florida Gators welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls in from Boca Raton. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Florida enters a new year having to replace several key figures from last year’s explosive offense. Gone are quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts, and wide receiver Kedarius Toney, who lit up the scoreboards all season long and helped the Gators clinch an SEC East division title. In at quarterback is Emory Jones, the third wheel of the loaded 2018 state of Georgia quarterback prospect class, who spent three years biding his time in Gainesville and will finally get his opportunity to guide Dan Mullen’s offense.

FAU experienced ups and downs in Willie Taggart’s first year at the helm in 2020, starting the season 5-1 before dropping their last three games. University of Miami transfer N’Kosi Perry has been named the starter for the Week 1 battle in Gainesville.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida -23.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Florida Atlantic +1100, Florida -2200

Line Movement

Opening Spread: Florida -24.5

Opening Total: 53.5

Key Injuries

Florida Atlantic

No injuries to report

Florida

CB Jaydon Hill is Out for the season with a knee injury

