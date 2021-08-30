Oklahoma-Tulane game will be moved to OU’s campus following Hurricane Ida

Jason Kersey of The Athletic is reporting that the opening game for the Tulane Green Wave and Oklahoma Sooners will be moved to Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma following the destruction of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma and Tulane have agreed to move Saturday’s 2021 season opener from New Orleans to Norman following Hurricane Ida’s landfall over the weekend, a source confirmed to The Athletic. Tulane left New Orleans ahead of the storm and set up a temporary home base in Birmingham, Ala. Oklahoma and Tulane agreed in 2015 to a three-game series, with the Green Wave playing in Norman in 2017 and 2024, and OU scheduled to make a trip to New Orleans this season.

If you’ve already bet on this game with Tulane as the home team, that bet will be voided at DraftKings Sportsbook because of a standing rule that “if a game venue is changed, and the home team and team’s listings are reversed, bets placed on the original listing will be void.”

And with the level of destruction around Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Garden District, this might not be the only game Tulane won’t be able to play at home this season. The Wave are scheduled to take on Morgan State on Saturday, September 11th at home as well.

Our thoughts are with everyone in New Orleans as they begin to rebuild.