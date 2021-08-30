Joe Milton named Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback for Week 1

First-year Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel announced on Thursday that Joe Milton will be the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback when they open the season at home against the Bowling Green Falcons on Thursday.

Milton beat out returning UT QB’s Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer as well as Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker for the role.

Breaking news: Josh Heupel has officially named Joe Milton as the starting QB against Bowling Green. Let’s ride! pic.twitter.com/OjCggJvlTm — The Volunteer Chronicle (@TheVolChronicle) August 30, 2021

Milton began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to the University of Tennessee this past summer. The Pahokee, FL, native began the last season as the starting QB in Ann Arbor, completing 80-of-141 pass attempts for 1,077 yards and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions. Midway through the season, he was pulled for Cade McNamara, who finished the pandemic ravaged season as the Wolverine starter and enters this upcoming season at the top Maize and Blue signal-caller.

Milton will now be the first to pilot Heupel’s “veer and shoot” offense in Knoxville. Tennessee opens the season on DraftKings Sportsbook as an enormous 35-point favorite over Bowling Green.