Latest Odds for 2021 College Football Week 1

The first full week of college football is here, and we have the odds for all the games as Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night.
Ohio State and Minnesota is the marquee game on Thursday night, as the defending Big Ten champs travel to Ski-U-Mah with C.J. Stroud taking over for Justin Fields at quarterback. The Buckeyes the third-favorite to win the national championship at +550, and will be around two-touchdown favorites on the road in their season opener.
The biggest game of the weekend is the long-anticipated neutral site battle between Clemson and Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It’s not unrealistic to think both of these teams could meet again in the College Football Playoff. Georgia has more recruited talent by ranking than any team in America, and Clemson is a massive favorite at -700 to breeze to a seventh-straight ACC title.
On Monday night what was once one of the most anticipated matchups of independent college football teams in the 90’s is renewed, as Notre Dame heads to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. Mike Norvell is still in the midst of a rebuild at Doak Campbell Stadium, and we still don’t know who will be at quarterback for FSU; returning starter Jordan Travis, or C. Florida transfer McKenzie Milton after his career-threatening leg injury suffered two seasons ago.
Here are the latest spreads, point totals, and moneylines for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:
Week 1 College Football Opening Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Boise State
|+4.5-105
|O 68-110
|+170
|UCF
|-4.5-115
|U 68-110
|-200
|East Carolina
|+10.5-115
|O 57.5-110
|+300
|Appalachian State
|-10.5-105
|U 57.5-110
|-400
|South Florida
|+18-105
|O 59-115
|+650
|North Carolina State
|-18-115
|U 59-105
|-1000
|Ohio State
|-13.5-120
|O 65-115
|-550
|Minnesota
|+13.5+100
|U 65-105
|+400
|Bowling Green
|+34.5-105
|O 60-105
|N/A
|Tennessee
|-34.5-115
|U 60-115
|N/A
|North Carolina
|-5.5-110
|O 64-105
|-210
|Virginia Tech
|+5.5-110
|U 64-115
|+175
|Duke
|-6.5-115
|O 60.5-110
|-240
|Charlotte
|+6.5-105
|U 60.5-110
|+195
|Old Dominion
|+31-105
|O 64-110
|+135
|Wake Forest
|-31-115
|U 64-110
|-155
|Michigan State
|+3-105
|O 45-115
|+175
|Northwestern
|-3-115
|U 45-105
|-210
|Penn State
|+4.5+100
|O 50-110
|+550
|Wisconsin
|-4.5-120
|U 50-110
|-800
|Western Michigan
|+17-115
|O 68+100
|+115
|Michigan
|-17-105
|U 68-120
|-135
|Stanford
|+2.5-105
|O 53-110
|-3500
|Kansas State
|-2.5-115
|U 53-110
|+1500
|Oklahoma
|-27-110
|O 69.5+100
|+105
|Tulane
|+27-110
|U 69.5-120
|-125
|Army West Point
|+2-110
|O 50.5-110
|+2200
|Georgia State
|-2-110
|U 50.5-110
|-6500
|ULM
|+29.5-110
|O 55-110
|+800
|Kentucky
|-29.5-110
|U 55-110
|-1375
|Fresno State
|+20.5-110
|O 63-110
|+750
|Oregon
|-20.5-110
|U 63-110
|-1250
|Rice
|+19.5-110
|O 51.5+100
|-900
|Arkansas
|-19.5-110
|U 51.5-120
|+600
|Alabama
|-18.5-105
|O 62+100
|+150
|Miami FL
|+18.5-115
|U 62-120
|-170
|Indiana
|+3.5-110
|O 45-110
|-145
|Iowa
|-3.5-110
|U 45-110
|+125
|West Virginia
|-2.5-125
|O 57.5-110
|-140
|Maryland
|+2.5+105
|U 57.5-110
|+120
|Marshall
|-2.5-110
|O 47-115
|N/A
|Navy
|+2.5-110
|U 47-105
|N/A
|Miami OH
|+23-110
|O 51.5-110
|+1000
|Cincinnati
|-23-110
|U 51.5-110
|-2000
|Massachusetts
|+38-110
|O 56-110
|N/A
|Pittsburgh
|-38-110
|U 56-110
|N/A
|Louisiana Tech
|+23-110
|O 52.5-110
|+1000
|Mississippi State
|-23-110
|U 52.5-110
|-2000
|Central Michigan
|+14-105
|O 60.5-110
|+450
|Missouri
|-14-115
|U 60.5-110
|-630
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|+8-110
|O 58-110
|+245
|Texas
|-8-110
|U 58-110
|-310
|San Jose State
|+14-110
|O 59.5-110
|+450
|USC
|-14-110
|U 59.5-110
|-630
|Oregon State
|+7-115
|O 66-115
|+220
|Purdue
|-7-105
|U 66-105
|-275
|Akron
|+37.5-120
|O 55-115
|N/A
|Auburn
|-37.5+100
|U 55-105
|N/A
|Texas Tech
|-1.5-115
|O 64.5-110
|-125
|Houston
|+1.5-105
|U 64.5-110
|+105
|Syracuse
|-2-105
|O 56+100
|-120
|Ohio
|+2-115
|U 56-120
|+100
|Baylor
|-14+100
|O 53.5-110
|-590
|Texas State
|+14-120
|U 53.5-110
|+425
|Georgia
|+3+100
|O 51.5-110
|+140
|Clemson
|-3-120
|U 51.5-110
|-160
|UTSA
|+6.5-110
|O 49-110
|+190
|Illinois
|-6.5-110
|U 49-110
|-235
|Florida Atlantic
|+23.5-110
|O 52.5-105
|+1000
|Florida
|-23.5-110
|U 52.5-115
|-2000
|Northern Illinois
|+17.5-105
|O 58-105
|+600
|Georgia Tech
|-17.5-115
|U 58-115
|-900
|Kent State
|+28-105
|O 67-110
|+1800
|Texas A&M
|-28-115
|U 67-110
|-4500
|Southern Mississippi
|-2-105
|O 56.5-115
|-125
|South Alabama
|+2-115
|U 56.5-105
|+105
|LSU
|-3.5-110
|O 66-110
|-165
|UCLA
|+3.5-110
|U 66-110
|+145
|BYU
|-12.5-110
|O 54.5-105
|-475
|Arizona
|+12.5-110
|U 54.5-115
|+350
|Nevada
|+3.5-115
|O 52.5-110
|+150
|California
|-3.5-105
|U 52.5-110
|-170
|New Mexico State
|+31.5-105
|O 51.5-110
|N/A
|San Diego State
|-31.5-115
|U 51.5-110
|N/A
|Utah State
|+16.5+100
|O 66-105
|+575
|Washington State
|-16.5-120
|U 66-115
|-850
|Notre Dame
|-7.5+100
|O 55-115
|-280
|Florida State
|+7.5-120
|U 55-105
|+225
|Louisville
|+9.5+100
|O 75.5-110
|+290
|Ole Miss
|-9.5-120
|U 75.5-110
|-380
