Latest Odds for 2021 College Football Week 1

The first full week of college football is here, and we have the odds for all the games as Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night.

Ohio State and Minnesota is the marquee game on Thursday night, as the defending Big Ten champs travel to Ski-U-Mah with C.J. Stroud taking over for Justin Fields at quarterback. The Buckeyes the third-favorite to win the national championship at +550, and will be around two-touchdown favorites on the road in their season opener.

The biggest game of the weekend is the long-anticipated neutral site battle between Clemson and Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It’s not unrealistic to think both of these teams could meet again in the College Football Playoff. Georgia has more recruited talent by ranking than any team in America, and Clemson is a massive favorite at -700 to breeze to a seventh-straight ACC title.

On Monday night what was once one of the most anticipated matchups of independent college football teams in the 90’s is renewed, as Notre Dame heads to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. Mike Norvell is still in the midst of a rebuild at Doak Campbell Stadium, and we still don’t know who will be at quarterback for FSU; returning starter Jordan Travis, or C. Florida transfer McKenzie Milton after his career-threatening leg injury suffered two seasons ago.

Here are the latest spreads, point totals, and moneylines for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:

Week 1 College Football Opening Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Team Spread Total Moneyline Boise State +4.5-105 O 68-110 +170 UCF -4.5-115 U 68-110 -200 East Carolina +10.5-115 O 57.5-110 +300 Appalachian State -10.5-105 U 57.5-110 -400 South Florida +18-105 O 59-115 +650 North Carolina State -18-115 U 59-105 -1000 Ohio State -13.5-120 O 65-115 -550 Minnesota +13.5+100 U 65-105 +400 Bowling Green +34.5-105 O 60-105 N/A Tennessee -34.5-115 U 60-115 N/A North Carolina -5.5-110 O 64-105 -210 Virginia Tech +5.5-110 U 64-115 +175 Duke -6.5-115 O 60.5-110 -240 Charlotte +6.5-105 U 60.5-110 +195 Old Dominion +31-105 O 64-110 +135 Wake Forest -31-115 U 64-110 -155 Michigan State +3-105 O 45-115 +175 Northwestern -3-115 U 45-105 -210 Penn State +4.5+100 O 50-110 +550 Wisconsin -4.5-120 U 50-110 -800 Western Michigan +17-115 O 68+100 +115 Michigan -17-105 U 68-120 -135 Stanford +2.5-105 O 53-110 -3500 Kansas State -2.5-115 U 53-110 +1500 Oklahoma -27-110 O 69.5+100 +105 Tulane +27-110 U 69.5-120 -125 Army West Point +2-110 O 50.5-110 +2200 Georgia State -2-110 U 50.5-110 -6500 ULM +29.5-110 O 55-110 +800 Kentucky -29.5-110 U 55-110 -1375 Fresno State +20.5-110 O 63-110 +750 Oregon -20.5-110 U 63-110 -1250 Rice +19.5-110 O 51.5+100 -900 Arkansas -19.5-110 U 51.5-120 +600 Alabama -18.5-105 O 62+100 +150 Miami FL +18.5-115 U 62-120 -170 Indiana +3.5-110 O 45-110 -145 Iowa -3.5-110 U 45-110 +125 West Virginia -2.5-125 O 57.5-110 -140 Maryland +2.5+105 U 57.5-110 +120 Marshall -2.5-110 O 47-115 N/A Navy +2.5-110 U 47-105 N/A Miami OH +23-110 O 51.5-110 +1000 Cincinnati -23-110 U 51.5-110 -2000 Massachusetts +38-110 O 56-110 N/A Pittsburgh -38-110 U 56-110 N/A Louisiana Tech +23-110 O 52.5-110 +1000 Mississippi State -23-110 U 52.5-110 -2000 Central Michigan +14-105 O 60.5-110 +450 Missouri -14-115 U 60.5-110 -630 Louisiana-Lafayette +8-110 O 58-110 +245 Texas -8-110 U 58-110 -310 San Jose State +14-110 O 59.5-110 +450 USC -14-110 U 59.5-110 -630 Oregon State +7-115 O 66-115 +220 Purdue -7-105 U 66-105 -275 Akron +37.5-120 O 55-115 N/A Auburn -37.5+100 U 55-105 N/A Texas Tech -1.5-115 O 64.5-110 -125 Houston +1.5-105 U 64.5-110 +105 Syracuse -2-105 O 56+100 -120 Ohio +2-115 U 56-120 +100 Baylor -14+100 O 53.5-110 -590 Texas State +14-120 U 53.5-110 +425 Georgia +3+100 O 51.5-110 +140 Clemson -3-120 U 51.5-110 -160 UTSA +6.5-110 O 49-110 +190 Illinois -6.5-110 U 49-110 -235 Florida Atlantic +23.5-110 O 52.5-105 +1000 Florida -23.5-110 U 52.5-115 -2000 Northern Illinois +17.5-105 O 58-105 +600 Georgia Tech -17.5-115 U 58-115 -900 Kent State +28-105 O 67-110 +1800 Texas A&M -28-115 U 67-110 -4500 Southern Mississippi -2-105 O 56.5-115 -125 South Alabama +2-115 U 56.5-105 +105 LSU -3.5-110 O 66-110 -165 UCLA +3.5-110 U 66-110 +145 BYU -12.5-110 O 54.5-105 -475 Arizona +12.5-110 U 54.5-115 +350 Nevada +3.5-115 O 52.5-110 +150 California -3.5-105 U 52.5-110 -170 New Mexico State +31.5-105 O 51.5-110 N/A San Diego State -31.5-115 U 51.5-110 N/A Utah State +16.5+100 O 66-105 +575 Washington State -16.5-120 U 66-115 -850 Notre Dame -7.5+100 O 55-115 -280 Florida State +7.5-120 U 55-105 +225 Louisville +9.5+100 O 75.5-110 +290 Ole Miss -9.5-120 U 75.5-110 -380

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.