Latest Odds for 2021 College Football Week 1

Here are the odds and spreads for the best games in college football this week.

By Collin Sherwin
D.J. Uiagalelei of the Clemson Tigers rolls out to pass during the second half of the Clemson Orange and White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium on April 3, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The first full week of college football is here, and we have the odds for all the games as Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night.

Ohio State and Minnesota is the marquee game on Thursday night, as the defending Big Ten champs travel to Ski-U-Mah with C.J. Stroud taking over for Justin Fields at quarterback. The Buckeyes the third-favorite to win the national championship at +550, and will be around two-touchdown favorites on the road in their season opener.

The biggest game of the weekend is the long-anticipated neutral site battle between Clemson and Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It’s not unrealistic to think both of these teams could meet again in the College Football Playoff. Georgia has more recruited talent by ranking than any team in America, and Clemson is a massive favorite at -700 to breeze to a seventh-straight ACC title.

On Monday night what was once one of the most anticipated matchups of independent college football teams in the 90’s is renewed, as Notre Dame heads to Tallahassee to take on Florida State. Mike Norvell is still in the midst of a rebuild at Doak Campbell Stadium, and we still don’t know who will be at quarterback for FSU; returning starter Jordan Travis, or C. Florida transfer McKenzie Milton after his career-threatening leg injury suffered two seasons ago.

Here are the latest spreads, point totals, and moneylines for Week 1 of the 2021 college football season:

Week 1 College Football Opening Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Boise State +4.5-105 O 68-110 +170
UCF -4.5-115 U 68-110 -200
East Carolina +10.5-115 O 57.5-110 +300
Appalachian State -10.5-105 U 57.5-110 -400
South Florida +18-105 O 59-115 +650
North Carolina State -18-115 U 59-105 -1000
Ohio State -13.5-120 O 65-115 -550
Minnesota +13.5+100 U 65-105 +400
Bowling Green +34.5-105 O 60-105 N/A
Tennessee -34.5-115 U 60-115 N/A
North Carolina -5.5-110 O 64-105 -210
Virginia Tech +5.5-110 U 64-115 +175
Duke -6.5-115 O 60.5-110 -240
Charlotte +6.5-105 U 60.5-110 +195
Old Dominion +31-105 O 64-110 +135
Wake Forest -31-115 U 64-110 -155
Michigan State +3-105 O 45-115 +175
Northwestern -3-115 U 45-105 -210
Penn State +4.5+100 O 50-110 +550
Wisconsin -4.5-120 U 50-110 -800
Western Michigan +17-115 O 68+100 +115
Michigan -17-105 U 68-120 -135
Stanford +2.5-105 O 53-110 -3500
Kansas State -2.5-115 U 53-110 +1500
Oklahoma -27-110 O 69.5+100 +105
Tulane +27-110 U 69.5-120 -125
Army West Point +2-110 O 50.5-110 +2200
Georgia State -2-110 U 50.5-110 -6500
ULM +29.5-110 O 55-110 +800
Kentucky -29.5-110 U 55-110 -1375
Fresno State +20.5-110 O 63-110 +750
Oregon -20.5-110 U 63-110 -1250
Rice +19.5-110 O 51.5+100 -900
Arkansas -19.5-110 U 51.5-120 +600
Alabama -18.5-105 O 62+100 +150
Miami FL +18.5-115 U 62-120 -170
Indiana +3.5-110 O 45-110 -145
Iowa -3.5-110 U 45-110 +125
West Virginia -2.5-125 O 57.5-110 -140
Maryland +2.5+105 U 57.5-110 +120
Marshall -2.5-110 O 47-115 N/A
Navy +2.5-110 U 47-105 N/A
Miami OH +23-110 O 51.5-110 +1000
Cincinnati -23-110 U 51.5-110 -2000
Massachusetts +38-110 O 56-110 N/A
Pittsburgh -38-110 U 56-110 N/A
Louisiana Tech +23-110 O 52.5-110 +1000
Mississippi State -23-110 U 52.5-110 -2000
Central Michigan +14-105 O 60.5-110 +450
Missouri -14-115 U 60.5-110 -630
Louisiana-Lafayette +8-110 O 58-110 +245
Texas -8-110 U 58-110 -310
San Jose State +14-110 O 59.5-110 +450
USC -14-110 U 59.5-110 -630
Oregon State +7-115 O 66-115 +220
Purdue -7-105 U 66-105 -275
Akron +37.5-120 O 55-115 N/A
Auburn -37.5+100 U 55-105 N/A
Texas Tech -1.5-115 O 64.5-110 -125
Houston +1.5-105 U 64.5-110 +105
Syracuse -2-105 O 56+100 -120
Ohio +2-115 U 56-120 +100
Baylor -14+100 O 53.5-110 -590
Texas State +14-120 U 53.5-110 +425
Georgia +3+100 O 51.5-110 +140
Clemson -3-120 U 51.5-110 -160
UTSA +6.5-110 O 49-110 +190
Illinois -6.5-110 U 49-110 -235
Florida Atlantic +23.5-110 O 52.5-105 +1000
Florida -23.5-110 U 52.5-115 -2000
Northern Illinois +17.5-105 O 58-105 +600
Georgia Tech -17.5-115 U 58-115 -900
Kent State +28-105 O 67-110 +1800
Texas A&M -28-115 U 67-110 -4500
Southern Mississippi -2-105 O 56.5-115 -125
South Alabama +2-115 U 56.5-105 +105
LSU -3.5-110 O 66-110 -165
UCLA +3.5-110 U 66-110 +145
BYU -12.5-110 O 54.5-105 -475
Arizona +12.5-110 U 54.5-115 +350
Nevada +3.5-115 O 52.5-110 +150
California -3.5-105 U 52.5-110 -170
New Mexico State +31.5-105 O 51.5-110 N/A
San Diego State -31.5-115 U 51.5-110 N/A
Utah State +16.5+100 O 66-105 +575
Washington State -16.5-120 U 66-115 -850
Notre Dame -7.5+100 O 55-115 -280
Florida State +7.5-120 U 55-105 +225
Louisville +9.5+100 O 75.5-110 +290
Ole Miss -9.5-120 U 75.5-110 -380

