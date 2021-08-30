Opening odds for 2021 TOUR Championship

The 2021 TOUR Championship is set to take place this weekend from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. The top 30 competitors in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship are eligible to compete in the TOUR Championship, which will get started on Thursday, September 2nd.
The format of the TOUR Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that uses a handicap system. Each player in contention is slotted with starting stroke to reward the competitors for their regular season performance.
Patrick Cantlay is ranked No. 1 following his first place finish at this weekend’s BMW Championship, so he will start at -10, followed by Tony Finau at -8 and Bryson DeChambeau at -7 among the top three to start the tournament.
Despite this, Jon Rahm is the betting favorite according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will start at -6 as he enters the tournament in fourth place in the standings.
2021 TOUR Championship, opening odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+350
|-180
|-650
|Patrick Cantlay
|+400
|-135
|-400
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+550
|-110
|-330
|Tony Finau
|+700
|+110
|-270
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+230
|-145
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|+250
|-125
|Dustin Johnson
|+2000
|+250
|-125
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|+275
|-110
|Rory McIlroy
|+2500
|+275
|-120
|Cameron Smith
|+2800
|+330
|+110
|Abraham Ancer
|+2800
|+330
|+110
|Harris English
|+2800
|+330
|+110
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3500
|+400
|+120
|Collin Morikawa
|+3500
|+400
|+120
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+550
|+160
|Viktor Hovland
|+4000
|+550
|+160
|Sung-Jae Im
|+4500
|+600
|+180
|Brooks Koepka
|+5000
|+600
|+180
|Scottie Scheffler
|+6500
|+700
|+230
|Daniel Berger
|+10000
|+1200
|+350
|Jason Kokrak
|+10000
|+1200
|+350
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+11000
|+1400
|+400
|Kevin Na
|+13000
|+1400
|+400
|Corey Conners
|+13000
|+1400
|+350
|Joaquin Niemann
|+18000
|+1600
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+20000
|+2000
|+600
|Sergio Garcia
|+20000
|+2000
|+600
|Billy Horschel
|+25000
|+2500
|+700
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+40000
|+4000
|+1200
|Stewart Cink
|+40000
|+4000
|+1400
|+900
|+1200
|+1400
|+1400
|+1600
|+1600
|+2000
|+2500
|+2800
|+2800
|+2800
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+3300
|+4000
|+4000
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+5000
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+6600
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+8000
|+10000
|+10000
|+10000
|+10000
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+12500
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+15000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+20000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+25000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+35000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+50000
|+100000
|+100000
|+100000
|+200000
|+200000
|+200000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.