Opening odds for 2021 TOUR Championship

The 2021 TOUR Championship is set to take place this weekend from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. The top 30 competitors in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship are eligible to compete in the TOUR Championship, which will get started on Thursday, September 2nd.

The format of the TOUR Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that uses a handicap system. Each player in contention is slotted with starting stroke to reward the competitors for their regular season performance.

Patrick Cantlay is ranked No. 1 following his first place finish at this weekend’s BMW Championship, so he will start at -10, followed by Tony Finau at -8 and Bryson DeChambeau at -7 among the top three to start the tournament.

Despite this, Jon Rahm is the betting favorite according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will start at -6 as he enters the tournament in fourth place in the standings.

2021 TOUR Championship, opening odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +350 -180 -650 Patrick Cantlay +400 -135 -400 Bryson DeChambeau +550 -110 -330 Tony Finau +700 +110 -270 Justin Thomas +1400 +230 -145 Jordan Spieth +1800 +250 -125 Dustin Johnson +2000 +250 -125 Xander Schauffele +2500 +275 -110 Rory McIlroy +2500 +275 -120 Cameron Smith +2800 +330 +110 Abraham Ancer +2800 +330 +110 Harris English +2800 +330 +110 Louis Oosthuizen +3500 +400 +120 Collin Morikawa +3500 +400 +120 Sam Burns +4000 +550 +160 Viktor Hovland +4000 +550 +160 Sung-Jae Im +4500 +600 +180 Brooks Koepka +5000 +600 +180 Scottie Scheffler +6500 +700 +230 Daniel Berger +10000 +1200 +350 Jason Kokrak +10000 +1200 +350 Hideki Matsuyama +11000 +1400 +400 Kevin Na +13000 +1400 +400 Corey Conners +13000 +1400 +350 Joaquin Niemann +18000 +1600 +500 Patrick Reed +20000 +2000 +600 Sergio Garcia +20000 +2000 +600 Billy Horschel +25000 +2500 +700 Erik Van Rooyen +40000 +4000 +1200 Stewart Cink +40000 +4000 +1400

