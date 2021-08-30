 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2021 TOUR Championship

The field is set for the 2021 TOUR Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the tournament that will award $15 million to the winner.

By Erik Butch
PGA: BMW Championship - Second Round Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 TOUR Championship is set to take place this weekend from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, and opening odds are available on DraftKings Sportsbook. The top 30 competitors in the FedExCup standings following the BMW Championship are eligible to compete in the TOUR Championship, which will get started on Thursday, September 2nd.

The format of the TOUR Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that uses a handicap system. Each player in contention is slotted with starting stroke to reward the competitors for their regular season performance.

Patrick Cantlay is ranked No. 1 following his first place finish at this weekend’s BMW Championship, so he will start at -10, followed by Tony Finau at -8 and Bryson DeChambeau at -7 among the top three to start the tournament.

Despite this, Jon Rahm is the betting favorite according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. He will start at -6 as he enters the tournament in fourth place in the standings.

2021 TOUR Championship, opening odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +350 -180 -650
Patrick Cantlay +400 -135 -400
Bryson DeChambeau +550 -110 -330
Tony Finau +700 +110 -270
Justin Thomas +1400 +230 -145
Jordan Spieth +1800 +250 -125
Dustin Johnson +2000 +250 -125
Xander Schauffele +2500 +275 -110
Rory McIlroy +2500 +275 -120
Cameron Smith +2800 +330 +110
Abraham Ancer +2800 +330 +110
Harris English +2800 +330 +110
Louis Oosthuizen +3500 +400 +120
Collin Morikawa +3500 +400 +120
Sam Burns +4000 +550 +160
Viktor Hovland +4000 +550 +160
Sung-Jae Im +4500 +600 +180
Brooks Koepka +5000 +600 +180
Scottie Scheffler +6500 +700 +230
Daniel Berger +10000 +1200 +350
Jason Kokrak +10000 +1200 +350
Hideki Matsuyama +11000 +1400 +400
Kevin Na +13000 +1400 +400
Corey Conners +13000 +1400 +350
Joaquin Niemann +18000 +1600 +500
Patrick Reed +20000 +2000 +600
Sergio Garcia +20000 +2000 +600
Billy Horschel +25000 +2500 +700
Erik Van Rooyen +40000 +4000 +1200
Stewart Cink +40000 +4000 +1400
+900
+1200
+1400
+1400
+1600
+1600
+2000
+2500
+2800
+2800
+2800
+3300
+3300
+3300
+3300
+3300
+4000
+4000
+4000
+4000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+5000
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+6600
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+8000
+10000
+10000
+10000
+10000
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+12500
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+15000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+20000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+25000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+35000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+50000
+100000
+100000
+100000
+200000
+200000
+200000

