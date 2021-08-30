Report: Real Madrid will not sign Kylian Mbappe in summer window

According to French media outlets L’Equipe, RMC and Telefoot, Real Madrid is no longer pursuing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in this summer’s transfer window. The Spanish giants attempted to sign the forward multiple times, but PSG declined two bids as the transfer deadline loomed.

Mbappe then scored a brace against Reims Saturday, creating an atmosphere which Real Madrid had hoped to avoid. The French star has expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid and even told PSG he wanted to go there when rejected a long-term contract, but Saturday’s events changed the outlook for all parties involved.

PSG had a banner window, signing Lionel Messi once Barcelona couldn’t register his contract with La Liga due to economic issues. The club also added Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma to a core featuring Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos. Real Madrid’s push for Mbappe came at a terrible time for the Spanish club, even if the player was keen to make the move.

There was no way PSG was going to get rid of Mbappe without seeing how he, Messi and Neymar would fit. Even though he could leave on a free transfer next season, it’s not like the French club needs money. The chance at trophies, particularly the Champions League, outweighs the monetary loss. PSG is the overwhelming Ligue 1 favorite at -1600 according to DraftKings Sportsbook and a slight Champions League favorite at +300.

Real Madrid’s withdrawal creates two problems for the La Liga side. PSG now has a full season to convince Mbappe to sign a long-term contract, or at least align his contract with Messi’s to see what the group can accomplish. It also allows other teams to manage their books and come up with offers for the Frenchman.