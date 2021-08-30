49ers QB Trey Lance to miss week of practice with bone chip in finger

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that rookie quarterback Trey Lance has a small bone chip in one of his fingers and will miss a week of practice.

Lance suffered the injury by banging his hand against a helmet in the team’s preseason finale versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and is expected to be back in action for practice next Monday when the team begins game prep for their Week 1 matchup at the Detroit Lions.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft got plenty of playing time in the team’s 34-10 victory on Sunday, taking more snaps than both Jimmy Garoppolo and Nate Sudfeld. Lance completed 6-of-13 passes for 46 yards and also ran for his first touchdown as a 49er.

Regardless of his health status, Lance is expected to enter the season as the backup behind the veteran Garoppolo. Time will tell when he gets an opportunity to suit up in a regular season game.