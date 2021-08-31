How to watch NIU vs. Georgia Tech via live online stream

The Northern Illinois Huskies and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 1 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. NIU hopes to avoid a winless season again in 2021 while Georgia Tech looks to be competitive in the ACC.

Geoff Collins enters Year 3 at Georgia Tech with three wins in each of his first two years. The Yellow Jackets hope to give Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech some competition in the coastal division. NIU’s expectations are far lower after a 0-6 record in the 2020 season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia Tech is a 18-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes NIU a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 57.5.