How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on the August 31st episode

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will be the second of three taped shows the brand did in the fallout of last week’s Takeover 36 special.

As has been noted over the past several weeks, major changes are coming to show as they are reportedly revamping the look and the presentation of the show while the company itself is shifting away from scouting independent wrestling talent.

The rebrand is set to come into place on the live September 14 episode with these shows being taped to give them time to make changes to the Capitol Wrestling Center where they perform. Last week, they revealed the new logo and possibly the new theme song performed by Wale...

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, August 31

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

As far as the actually show goes, new NXT Champion Samoa Joe already has a line of challengers ready to strike with Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Ridge Holland, and Tomasso Ciampa all interrupting his promo to declare their intentions.

The table has been set for tonight out of this particular scrum as we’ll see Knight face former NXT champ Johnny Gargano, O’Reilly in one-on-one action against Duke Hudson, and Holland battling Ciampa.