Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Tuesday, August 31st

We have a 16-game schedule in the majors on Tuesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 14 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Tuesday, August 31st.

Phillies vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($6,100)

Jean Segura ($4,900)

Ronald Torreyes ($2,800)

Our first team stack to lead off Tuesday’s main slate will be the Philadelphia Phillies, who will be continuing their three-game series against the Washington Nationals. We could see a lot of runs scored between these two NL East teams as Matt Moore and Patrick Corbin will be on the mound. DraftKings Sportsbook has run total set at 9.5 runs per game, which is tied for the highest total on the board.

Phillies outfielder and MVP candidate Bryce Harper has been one of the hottest hitters this month, slugging .323 with 10 home runs and has an OPS of 1.219. In his last 7 games, Harper is averaging 14.8 FPPG with 3 HRs and 5 doubles. He’s a must start against Corbin, who is 7-13 with a 6.09 ERA this season.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($6,100)

Bo Bichette ($5,300)

Reese McGuire ($2,200)

The Blue Jays, which have been consistently mentioned in best DFS team stacks a lot this season, will be our second option. Toronto will be going up against Keegan Akin, who has an ERA of 8.25 on the road and has allowed 4 HRs in three-straight outings. As always with the Jays, you have to lead off with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit two home runs on Monday night against Baltimore. Guerrero Jr. is averaging 10.4 FPPG in his last eight games.

Cubs vs. Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET

Jorge Polanco ($4,100)

Josh Donaldson ($3,900)

Byron Buxton ($3,200)

To wrap-up our team stacks for the main slate, we’re going to go with the Minnesota Twins, who will be playing the Chicago Cubs at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Twins should not have any issues with Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies. Davies has struggled this month with an ERA of 7.94 and has allowed opponents to hit .275 with 11 HRs.

We are going to throw Buxton into this stack, solely off his value, which is rather cheap and right-handed hitters are having success against Davies this season. Meanwhile, Donaldson and Polanco should provide the power for this stack.