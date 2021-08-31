Arizona vs. BYU odds heading into game week

The first ever Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant will pit a rebuilding Pac-12 program against an independent power as the Arizona Wildcats meet the BYU Cougars in Sin City. The game will take place on Saturday, September 4 and will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

BYU officially begins life post Zach Wilson, the dynamic quarterback who led the Cougars to an 11-1 record in 2020 and was ultimately selected by the New York Jets with the No. 2 pick in this past April’s NFL Draft. The man to replace him is Jaren Hall, a sophomore who made a few starts in place of an injured Wilson back in 2019 before taking a medical redshirt last season.

The Arizona Wildcats enter this game under new management as they hired New England Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch to run things in Tuscon. Fisch takes over a U of A program that careened into a ditch under former head coach Kevin Sumlin as an 0-5 season in 2020 ended with an embarrassing 70-7 loss to archrival Arizona State. Freshmen QB’s Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will take turns playing against the Cougars.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -12.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: BYU -510, Arizona +375

Line Movement

Opening Spread: BYU -11

Opening Total: 57

Key Injuries

BYU

WR Brayden Cosper is Out for the season with an undisclosed injury

Arizona

LB Jabar Triplett is Questionable with a knee injury

