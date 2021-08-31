Tracking MLB betting action for Tuesday, August 31st

We have a full 16-game schedule in the majors Tuesday, beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We ended last week on a relatively good note, going 1-1 with our best bets for Saturday. Our lone winning bet was Toronto Blue Jays rookie starting pitcher Alek Manoah, who went over 5.5 strikeouts (-115) against the Detroit Tigers. Manoah finished with 8 strikeouts in 6.1 IP as the Blue Jays defeated the Tigers 3-2 in extra innings.

Lastly, we could not ride the Yankees’ hot streak (+100) as they lost 3-2 to the Oakland Athletics, snapping their historic 13-game winning streak. The Yankees have now lost three straight games heading into Tuesday night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Tuesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Tuesday, August 31st — Record YTD (42-36)

Toronto Blue Team Total over 5.5 runs (-135) vs. Baltimore

If you are looking for an edge in tonight’s game between the Orioles and Blue Jays, then you need to think about playing Toronto’s TT over 5.5 runs. The Blue Jays have scored more than 5.5 runs in 6 out of 10 games this season against the Orioles. Furthermore, Toronto will be going up against Orioles’ starting pitcher Keegan Akin, who has a 1-8 record and 7.26 ERA in 19 games (12 starts) this season. He has an 8.25 ERA on the road this season and gave up 6 earned runs in only 4.1 IP in his lone start against the Blue Jays. Toronto has one of the best home offenses, averaging 5.38 runs per game.

