Report: Michael Thomas to start the season on PUP list

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to begin the season on the PUP list, according to Adam Schefter. Thomas has been dealing with the effects of a foot injury he suffered last season, reportedly holding off surgery at the team’s request and ultimately getting into a standoff with the organization in the offseason.

Thomas did eventually get surgery, putting him out of action indefinitely. It appeared the star receiver was on track to return earlier in the season, but this move puts him out for at least the team’s first five games. New Orleans has an early bye week.

The Saints have also been dealing with the effects of Hurricane Ida, which hit the New Orleans area over the weekend. The team is set to play the first quarter of the season away from the city, even though the Superdome has not been damaged based on initial reports.

With Thomas on the sidelines, receivers Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith will get additional work. Jameis Winston has been named the starter and he’s known to throw the ball all over the field. He would’ve benefitted from Thomas’ presence as an all-around threat, but Winston now has the green light to take more deep shots. This could be a good sign for fantasy owners who have Callaway or Smith.

The Saints are +1600 to win the NFC according to DraftKings Sportsbook, good for sixth in the conference. They are +3000 to win the Super Bowl.