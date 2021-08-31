Report: Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid on loan deal

Update: Griezmann has officially joined Atletico Madrid on a loan until June 2022, according to Fabrizio Romano. Atletico has a buy option at €40m.

Antoine Griezmann is close to returning to Atletico Madrid on a loan deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona has been trying to propose a swap deal for Atleti’s Joao Felix, but that has reportedly been taken off the table.

Griezmann was highly successful at Atletico Madrid, scoring 94 goals in 180 appearances, winning a Europa League title and finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League. He secured a big deal to join Barcelona, but struggled to acclimate to the environment where Lionel Messi was the focal point of the attack. Griezmann often played out of position and couldn’t quite find the chemistry with Messi and Luis Suarez. The latter will be his teammate at Atletico Madrid when the deal is completed.

The current La Liga holders are +275 to repeat as domestic champions, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are currently behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, though the latter could see a drop in odds at the end of the day.